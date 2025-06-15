Man held with counterfeit currencies

Erode (Tamil Nadu) June 15 (PTI) Fake currency notes equivalent to Rs 3.92 lakh have been seized in this district and a person has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Officials of the Bangalapudur Police station have secured the person with fake currency notes on Saturday night and are searching for another, they said.

Police personnel patrolling the Kodiveri Road at Dasa Gounden Pudur (DG Pudur) village came across two motorcycles coming fast. On seeing the police, they left their bikes and ran away, police said.

Police chased them based on suspicion and secured one of them. He was identified as Baskaran of DG Pudur and the absconding man is Lokesh of the same village. Police personnel seized counterfeit notes worth equivalent to Rs 3.92 lakh from Baskaran. They registered a case and formally arrested and questioned Baskaran about the source of the counterfeit notes. PTI CORR ADB