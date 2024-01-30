Man held with country-made pistol, cartridges

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A 49-year-old garment trader was arrested in suburban Kurla (West) after a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Amir Khan alias Raja alias Tiger, who earlier dealt in scrap material, allegedly told police that he had been keeping the weapon for the last five-six years for personal safety.

On getting a tip-off that he possessed an illegal weapon, Kurla police intercepted him on Monday night when he was walking on the road near Kapadiya Nagar and searched him, which led to the seizure of the pistol and cartridges, said assistant inspector Amol Chavan.

''He used to have a licensed revolver some eight years ago, but the license was later cancelled. We are yet to find out from where he bought the weapon. He has been arrested under the Arms Act," the official said. PTI ZA KRK