Man held with country-made pistol, cartridges in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-6 apprehended the accused, Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, a resident of Nagpur, in the Shivaji Nagar locality on Friday, the official said.

He said the police had received information that a man was carrying a weapon to sell in Mumbai, and they recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from the accused.

The man has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, and a probe is underway to find out from where he had procured the weapon and to whom he was planning to sell it, the official said. PTI ZA ARU