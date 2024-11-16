Advertisment
National

Man held with country-made pistol, cartridges in Mumbai

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-6 apprehended the accused, Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, a resident of Nagpur, in the Shivaji Nagar locality on Friday, the official said.

He said the police had received information that a man was carrying a weapon to sell in Mumbai, and they recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from the accused.

The man has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, and a probe is underway to find out from where he had procured the weapon and to whom he was planning to sell it, the official said. PTI ZA ARU

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe