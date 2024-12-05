Man held with country-made pistol in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) A man was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from him here on Thursday, police said.

Harjinder Singh alias “Kaka”, from Chak Jandran village of Arnia, was intercepted by a patrolling team near Balol bridge on ring road near Miran Sahib, a police spokesman said. He said that Singh was subjected to frisking after he acted in a suspicious manner, leading to the recovery of a ‘desi katta’ (country-made pistol) along with a live round.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against him and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ