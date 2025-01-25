Man held with country-made pistol in Jammu ahead of R-Day celebration

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A man was arrested along with a country-made pistol in Miran Sahib area here on Saturday, police said.

Piyush Sharma, a resident of Brij Nagar, was moving near the market when he was intercepted by a police party at a checkpoint amid heightened security in view of the Republic Day, a police official said.

Sharma was found in possession of the illicit firearm and some ammunition and was subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the official said.

He said investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and his possible links to criminal network. PTI TAS NB