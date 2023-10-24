Man held with country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested in suburban Bandra with two country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges on Tuesday, a Mumbai Police crime branch official said.

The arrest was made near Rangsharda Bhavan on a day when tight security is in place in the city in view of the Dussehra rallies of two Shiv Sena factions, immersion of idols of Goddess Durga, and for an ICC World Cup cricket match.

The arrested man is identified as Amit Kinake, a resident of Nagpur.

"Acting on reliable information, the crime branch nabbed Kinake and recovered county-made pistols made up of steel and iron metals, and 11 live cartridges," the official said.

Police are investigating to whom Kinake is going to deliver the firearms.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act. PTI ZA NSK