Man held with country-made pistols, bullets in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of two country-made pistols and bullets in Bandra here on Saturday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, encounter specialist Daya Nayak's crime branch unit 9 laid a trap and apprehended the accused from the Maharashtra Nagar locality in the early hours of the day, an official from Bandra police said.

The team seized two country-made pistols and ten bullets from the accused, Manoj Gopal Gaalipalli, a resident of Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, he said.

Gaalipalli allegedly procured the weapons from one Deepak, and the police are on the lookout for him, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. PTI ZA ARU