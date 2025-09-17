Man held with drugs in Arunachal's West Siang

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Police in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district arrested a man on charge of drug possession after 11.63 gm of contraband worth Rs 60,000 was seized from his possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible inputs, the anti-drug squad of police led by Aalo police station officer in-charge inspector Yomken Riram and others carried out an operation under the direct supervision of West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba on Tuesday night.

During the operation, an individual was apprehended at Hissam Colony, Aalo, while he was returning to Aalo from Silapathar in Assam, police said on Wednesday.

During the search of the person in the presence of executive magistrate, head 'goan bura' and independent witnesses as per legal procedure, police recovered 1.71 grams of heroin and 9.92 grams of cannabis with a combined worth of around Rs 60,000, the officer said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the man at Aalo police station.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source, supply network, and accomplices, police added. PTI CORR RG