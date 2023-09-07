Man held with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man after recovering MD worth Rs 15 lakh from him, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a raid at village Pisarve and seized 150 grams of the banned drug in powdered form from one Gulam Ali Nadir Khanbaj, said the station house officer at Taloja police station.

Apart from the drug worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, the police also seized a high-end car valued at about Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash from Khanbaj.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR NR