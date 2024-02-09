Man held with drugs worth Rs 31.45 lakh; took supply orders on social media

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Thane district allegedly with ganja, charas and hashish worth Rs 31.45 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Rushabh Sanjay Bhalerao (28) took drug supply orders on Instagram and couriered the contraband home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivajirao Patil said.

"A Crime Branch Unit V team led by Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke nabbed him from Indira Nagar in Wage Estate area on a tip off on Wednesday. We seized 3.2 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 30,200 from him at the time," the DCP said.

"A search of his house yielded 60.5 kilograms of ganja, 290 grams of charas and 19 small bottles with hashish oil cumulatively valued at Rs 31 lakh. It was the first time hash was seized by Thane police," the official added.

Bhalerao was remanded in police custody till February 12 and probe was underway to unravel the peddling network, the DCP said. PTI COR BNM BNM