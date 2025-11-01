Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) An alleged drug smuggler has been arrested in Rajasthan's Banswara district with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in possession, police said on Saturday.

Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that on Friday, a police team had barricaded the road from Bagalia to Barotha.

Meanwhile, an unregistered motorcycle was seen coming from Bagalia. When the police signalled the driver to stop, he attempted to flee. The police team quickly surrounded and apprehended the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist identified himself as Akbar Pathan (40), a resident of Kotdi. Police searched the motorcycle and recovered a total of 2 kg and 227 grams of MD from his bag. The drugs are estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.

During interrogation, Akbar Khan revealed that he had brought the drug from Badru alias Peer Mohammad, a resident of Bagalia, and was going to deliver it to Nayeem Khan Pathan, a resident of Kotdi.

Police immediately arrested Akbar Khan for transporting the illegal drug without a license. The drugs and the motorcycle were seized.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI AG SMV HIG