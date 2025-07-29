Man held with e-cigarettes of Rs 1.88 lakh in Thane

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Police have seized e-cigarettes valued at Rs 1.88 lakh and arrested one person in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on inputs, the police intercepted a man travelling on a motorcycle on Kanakia Road in Mira Road (East) on July 26.

A huge stock of electronic cigarettes of different brands, collectively valued at Rs 1.88 lakh, was recovered from him, said Senior Police Inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Branch Unit.

"These e-cigarettes are often marketed to the youth and pose a serious public health concern," the official said.

The accused, identified as Rehan Siraj Ahmed Sheikh, resident of Mira Road, failed to present any valid license or documentation permitting the possession or sale of such products, he said.

The man was arrested and the two-wheeler was impounded.

A case was registered against the man under provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, the police said.

A probe was underway to uncover the source of the banned items and identify any larger network or supply chain involved in the illicit trade, the official said. PTI COR GK