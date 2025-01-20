Man held with FICN in Indore; accused claims supplier is from Rajasthan

Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) One person was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday allegedly with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 23,000, a police official said.

Shubham Rajak (26) was held with 46 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters.

"He confessed he used to buy FICN of Rs 500 denomination from a person in Rajasthan at half price and then would try to pass it off as genuine. He is being grilled to get to the bottom of this inter-state racket," the official said. PTI HWP LAL BNM