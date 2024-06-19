Man held with firearm

Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from Golavli village in Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly possessing a firearm and six live cartridges, police said.

Police also seized two mobile phones valued at Rs 1 lakh from the man, identified as Ankush Kesarwani, while patrolling near a bar on Kalyan Shil road in the early hours, an official said.

A case was registered under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

A prohibitory order was in force banning the possession of weapons, according to the police official.