Man held with firearms in Thane district

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of firearms following a raid in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the house of the accused, Roshan Hiranand Jha, in the Manpada area of Dombivili town on Thursday, an official said.

The team recovered three pistols worth Rs 1.98 lakh, along with knives, cartridges and other weapons, he said.

"We are now investigating who supplied him with the firearms and for what purpose he kept them. The probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR ARU