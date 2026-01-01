Man held with ganja worth Rs 2 cr in Thane; was smuggling drugs from Odisha, AP, say cops

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A man was arrested by Thane Crime Branch allegedly with 638 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.04 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak (36), a resident of Mehbubnagar district in Telangana, was held on a tip off on December 30 from an area near the Kharegaon toll booth, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

"The property cell of the Crime Branch seized 638 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.04 crore from Nayak's car. He is involved in smuggling narcotics from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been remanded in police custody till January 3," Jadhav said.

Further probe into this inter-state peddling network is underway, the DCP added. PTI COR BNM