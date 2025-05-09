Man held with ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, May 9 (PTI) One person was arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Mira Bhyander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police laid a trap and apprehended the accused with the contraband in Virar on Wednesday night, senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavre.

He said the accused, Akash Ajit Jadhav (30), was carrying 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from and the intended customers. PTI COR ARU