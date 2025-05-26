Man held with ganja worth Rs 60,000 at Kalyan railway station

Thane, May 26 (PTI) A man from Gujarat was arrested with ganja worth Rs 60,000 at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), in a joint operation, apprehended the accused at Kalyan railway station around 4.30 am, the official said.

"Our team, along with RPF officers, noticed a man loitering suspiciously. We intercepted him for questioning, and during a search, we found 8.3 kg of ganja," senior inspector Pandhari Kande said.

The accused, Nareshkumar Manharbhai Pancholi (34), a resident of Gujarat, has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR ARU