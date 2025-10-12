Man held with heroin worth Rs 45 lakh in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) The Special Task Force has arrested a a man with over 150 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 45 lakh in Uttarakhand's ​​Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Baldev Singh (22), police said.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Bhullar said that Singh was arrested in a joint operation by the STF's Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kumaon unit in Rudrapur and the Nainital police on Saturday evening.

Police recovered approximately 151.17 grams of illicit heroin, worth Rs 45 lakh, from his possession.

During the interrogation, Singh revealed that the heroin was supplied to him by Prince Singh of Nainital.

Prince Singh's mother, Surendra Kaur, alias Jamuna, has a case of heroin smuggling registered against her at the Nanakmatta police station.

Bhullar said several cases are registered against Singh at the Milak police station in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the Kailakheda police station in Uttarakhand, and the Gadarpur police station.

Following this, he came to Udham Singh Nagar to sell drugs.

Singh also revealed information regarding several other drug smugglers, against whom separate action will be taken.

He stated that a motorcycle without a number plate was also recovered from the accused's possession.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI DPT HIG HIG