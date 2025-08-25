Man held with hybrid ganja, ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.38 cr in Thane district

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of hybrid ganja and ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.38 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) and the Mumbra police apprehended the accused in an operation near a toll naka in Mumbra in the wee hours of Sunday, a senior inspector said.

He said that the accused, Sumit Kumawat, is a caterer and resides in Borivali, neighbouring Mumbai.

The police team recovered 2.3 kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 2.3 crore and 19 ecstasy pills, weighing 10.5 grams, valued at Rs 1.47 lakh from the accused, the official said.

"We are investigating the source of the contraband and identifying potential buyers. It is crucial to determine whether this is part of a larger supply chain operating within or outside the city," he said. PTI COR ARU