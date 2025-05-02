Man held with illegal weapon in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) Police have arrested a man roaming around with illegal weapons on Friday, planning to commit a crime, officials said.

The crime branch team of Farrukhnagar received information that a man was roaming with an illegal weapon. Acting upon it, they raided the spot, police said.

Seeing them, Mohammad Salim jumped from the KMP flyover and fractured his leg. The police arrested him and rushed him to a hospital, police said.

"We have admitted the accused to the hospital. A motorcycle, an illegal pistol with a cartridge, has been recovered from his possession. Two cases are registered against him in Gurugram under the charges of assault, attempt to murder and Arms Act. We will interrogate him after he is discharged from the hospital", Gurugram police spokesperson said.