Man held with marijuana worth Rs 10 lakh in Nashik district

Nashik, Dec 9 (PTI) Police arrested a man and seized marijuana (ganja) worth more than Rs 10 lakh from him in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of local crime branch of Nashik rural police nabbed the accused, Chander Namdev Bharsat, when he came to sell drug in the Kochargaon area under Dindori taluka, on Saturday, he said.

He was found in possession of 50 kg of marijuana worth Rs 10,02,600, said police, adding the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR RSY