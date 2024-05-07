Man held with MD drug

Thane, May 7 (PTI)A 28-year-old man was arrested from Navi Mumbai for allegedly possessing 55 gm Mephedrone valued at Rs 5.50 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Wasim Anwar Bazkhan, was nabbed near the Belapur creek on Monday late night on a tip-off, he said, adding that a search is on for his accomplice.

The accused and his aide are residents of Mumbra in Thane district, police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI COR NSK