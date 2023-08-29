Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Tuesday.

A team from Mumbai police's crime branch apprehended the accused Shehzad Ahmed Shah from Qureshi Nagar area late on Monday night, an official said.

The team seized mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused, who allegedly supplies contraband in the western suburbs, he said.

The accused is a peddler, who is associated with some women suppliers. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in the past, the official said.

Shah has been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI ZA ARU