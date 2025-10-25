Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and seized banned drug mephedrone (MD) worth about Rs 2.8 lakh from him in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (Konkan Action Division) carried out the arrest and drug seizure, an official release said.

The release stated that the operation took place on October 22 when officers of the task force were on patrolling duty off Palm Beach Road in Vashi. During the drive, they noticed a person moving suspiciously, and upon questioning, he gave evasive replies.

The individual was detained and searched, leading to the recovery of 28 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at approximately Rs 2.8 lakh in illicit market along with Rs 5,721 in cash and a mobile phone, it said.

The accused was identified as Ramzan Imam Sheikh (25), a resident of Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. A case was registered against him at the APMC police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the release. PTI COR RSY