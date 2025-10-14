Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 40.64 lakh in Thane

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A 47-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 40.64 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team of the Kalwa police intercepted the accused, Irfan Noormohammad Shaikh, near Kalwa Naka on October 11 after he was found loitering suspiciously, an official said.

"On checking his bag, officers found packets containing more than 200 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 40.64 lakh in the illicit market," he said.

The official said that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, who was involved in peddling mephedrone in the Kalwa and Thane regions.

The police are now tracing the source of the narcotics and identifying potential buyers. PTI COR ARU