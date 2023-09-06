Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a 49-year-old man and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 50 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap near the man's house in Taloja area on Tuesday evening and caught him.

The police seized 500 gms of mephedrone powder, a synthetic stimulant, from his possession, the official from Taloja police station said.

The man was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, the police said. PTI COR GK