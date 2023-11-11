Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 5.2 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested a 46-year-old man and recovered mephedrone, a synthetic party drug, worth about Rs 5.2 lakh from him, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched a man, identified as Safhi Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed, when he arrived near the Kharghar crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

He was found to be carrying 52 grams of mephedrone, also popular among its users as 'meow meow', worth about Rs 5.2 lakh, said the station house officer of Kharghar police station.

A case has been registered against the man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR NR