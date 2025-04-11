Man held with over 18 kg heroin in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) The anti-narcotics task force of Punjab Police has apprehended a man, who was linked to a Pakistan-based drug trafficker, and recovered over 18 kg heroin, officials on Friday said.

"In a well-coordinated operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (@ANTFPunjab), Border Range, Amritsar, apprehends Hira Singh @ Hira of Village Khaira, PS Gharinda, Amritsar and recovers 18.227 Kg Heroin," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The DGP said the investigations reveal that Hira Singh and his associate Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda of Dauke village, under Gharinda Police Station, were linked to Pakistan-based drug trafficker Billa.

"They were smuggling heroin from across the border and supplying it as per the trafficker's instructions," he added.

Yadav said the "raids are underway to nab Kulwinder Singh" and further investigation is in progress "to dismantle the entire network".

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains relentless in its war against drugs, ensuring a safer and drug-free future for the state," he added.