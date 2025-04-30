Man held with over 200 grams of heroin in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man with over 200 grams of heroin, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rohit Kumar alias Boncha (25), was apprehended near Outer Ring Road in Wazirabad on April 24.

Acting on a tip-off received on April 23, a team laid a trap to intercept Kumar during a drug delivery.

"Rohit arrived at the location on a motorcycle. He was identified and overpowered. Upon search, over 200 grams of heroin was found in his possession," said the police officer, adding further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG