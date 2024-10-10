Man held with oxytocin injections of Rs 1.59 lakh in Thane

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of illegally manufacturing oxytocin injections, an official said on Thursday.

Oxytocin is used in milch cattle to enhance milk production and has adverse effects on the cattle as well as humans who drink that milk.

Following a tip, the police raided a premises in Kalyan town on Tuesday and nabbed the accused, crime unit's senior police inspector Ajit Shinde said.

The police also seized 1,067 unlabelled bottles of oxytocin medicine valued at Rs 1.59 lakh and other materials used in the manufacture of the injections, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. PTI COR GK