Man held with pangolin scales in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) A person was held with 1 kg of pangolin scales in Bhubaneswar, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch conducted a raid in the Chandrasekharpur area on Monday night and seized the pangolin scales, they said.

The scales were brought to Bhubaneswar from Boudh district for selling, they added.

The STF handed over the pangolin scales and the accused to the Forest Department for further action.

Pangolin scales are among widely smuggled wildlife parts. They are believed to have medicinal properties in some traditional medical practices, though research shows no reliable evidence. PTI BBM BBM SOM