Man held with pistol, cartridges in Thane

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) Police have seized a pistol and four live cartridges being carried illegally by a person in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Saturday and nabbed the 22-year-old man near a temple in Shahad area, senior police inspector Naresh Pawar from crime unit III at Kalyan said. During checking, the police found a country-made pistol and four live cartridges worth Rs 31,000 in his possession, he said.

The man was carrying the firearm without any permit, the official said, adding the accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. PTI COR GK