Man held with Rs 17.2 lakh charas in Thane

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A 42-year-old motor mechanic has been arrested after the seizure of charas valued at Rs 17.2 lakh from his residence in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a team of the police's anti-extortion cell conducted a raid on the residential premises of the accused in Bhiwandi area on Friday and seized 1.72 kg of the contraband, a police release said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.

Search was on for another person involved in the crime, the release said. PTI COR GK