Man held with Rs 2 cr worth hybrid ganja smuggled from Thailand

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) Customs sleuths have arrested a man and seized hybrid ganja worth around Rs two crore in Kochi, officials said here on Friday.

The accused, identified as Zachariya Titus, a native of Vaduthala in Kochi, was intercepted on Thursday after he collected a parcel from a courier service office. The package had arrived from Thailand, they said.

Around two kg of hybrid ganja valued at around Rs two crore was recovered from the parcel, which was kept in Titus’s vehicle.

Customs suspects Titus to be an active drug peddler in Kochi. He was interrogated after his arrest, and further investigations are underway into his activities in the city.

A customs official said that in recent months, there has been a rise in the seizure of ganja sourced from Thailand in Kochi.

He will be produced before the court soon as part of the remand procedure, officials added.