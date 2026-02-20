Man held with Rs 20 crore worth charas at UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A man was arrested here with 48 kilograms of charas approximately worth Rs 20 crore in the international market, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Yadav (35), a resident of Maharajganj, was arrested by a police team from Parsa Malik station during a routine vehicle check, Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said.

Yadav was travelling in a car from Thuthibari to Nautanwa on Thursday night when police stopped his vehicle for checking and recovered 48.686 kilograms of charas concealed in 59 packets.

Police also seized the four-wheeler bearing registration number UP 14 BM 4248.

ASP Siddharth said the accused, suspected to be a carrier of the contraband for a gang, is being interrogated. Another man who was in the car managed to escape and efforts are underway to nab him, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the ASP added.