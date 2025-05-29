Man held with Rs 2.7 lakh hydro ganja in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 29 (PTI) Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after seizing hydro ganja valued at Rs 2.78 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

A police patrolling team spotted two men roaming suspiciously on a scooter below Jui bridge in Vashi area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police intercepted them and during a search found hydro ganja concealed in the dicky of their vehicle, the official from Vashi police station said.

While one of the persons was apprehended, the other one managed to escape, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

"The police are now trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused planned to sell it," he added. PTI COR GK