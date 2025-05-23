Man held with Rs 3 cr heroin in Assam

Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said police have arrested a man in Cachar district and seized drugs worth over Rs 3 crore from him.

He asserted that Assam Police will continue its drive against drugs.

"We will destroy drugs; not let drugs destroy you! Backed by intel, @cacharpolice carried out an operation near ISBT Silchar and apprehended a drug peddler with 622gms heroin, valued at Rs 3.11cr," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Our relentless #AssamAgainstDrugs effort will continue," he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB