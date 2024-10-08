Man held with Rs 35 lakh mephedrone in Surat

Surat, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have seized mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 35 lakh and arrested a man who sourced the contraband from a supplier in Mumbai to sell it to people in Gujarat's Surat city, officials said on Tuesday.

The city Special Operations Group (SOG) nabbed Asif Sheikh from a public place and seized 352 grams of the drug from his possession, a press release said.

When questioned, the man informed that he was unemployed and decided to make a living by selling drugs.

He then came in contact with a Mumbai-based supplier, who provided him the MD drug for sale. The accused recently visited Mumbai to take delivery of the contraband and brought it to Surat, stated the release.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation was underway, the SOG said. PTI COR KA GK