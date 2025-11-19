Man held with Rs 5.5 lakh worth of heroin in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) An alleged drug supplier was arrested with heroin worth Rs 5.5 lakh in Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Gurvinder Singh, a native of Rajasthan, was working as a taxi driver, they added.

According to the police, a total of 383.40 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession on Tuesday.

Singh's Swift Desire car was also seized.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been supplying heroin along the Haryana-Rajasthan border with his accomplice, Abid, from his village.

He also admitted to having delivered drugs to Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh districts.

Efforts are on to arrest Abid, the police added.