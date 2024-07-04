Man held with Rs 5.85 lakh mephedrone in Thane

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing from him mephedrone valued at Rs 5.85 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell team caught the man at around 8.30 am on Wednesday near Shil-Phata, the official from Turbhe police station said.

The police seized 58.5 gm of mephedrone from his possession, he said.

An FIR was registered against the man, who was a scrap dealer earlier and hailed from Mumbra in Thane, under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police were probing from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, the official said. PTI COR GK