Man held with Rs 6.2 lakh charas in Thane

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after seizing charas valued at Rs 6.24 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The man was found moving in a suspicious manner near a skywalk of Dombivili railway station on Tuesday.

During checking, the police found him to be possessing 1.18 kg of charas, the official from Dombivli police station said.

The contraband was seized and the man, hailing from Darbhanga in Bihar, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the drug was procured and to whom it was to be sold. PTI COR GK