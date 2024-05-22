Man held with Rs 7 lakh mephedrone in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 22 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 7 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said.

Personnel of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near a garden in Belapur area on Tuesday night.

During checking, the police seized 70 gm of mephedrone valued at Rs 7 lakh from him, the official from CBD police station said.

The man, identified as Soheb Mohammad Sayyed, was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

A probe was on to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it, the police said. PTI COR GK