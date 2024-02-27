Man held with seven country-made pistols in Thane district

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession and attempted sale of seven country-made pistols and 10 cartridges in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Gurucharan Chabilsingh Juneja, who hailed from Burhanpur in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi on February 23, an official said.

The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 10 cartridges from Juneja, he said.

The accused has been arrested under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

The police are probing to find out from where the accused had sourced the weapons and the intended buyers, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Juneja is part of a gang from Madhya Pradesh involved in the illegal distribution of firearms in Maharashtra, the official said. PTI COR ARU