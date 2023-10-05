Man held with stolen batteries worth Rs 14 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 5 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with stolen batteries worth Rs 14.41 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Naveen Kamti was held on October 2 and 1,545 batteries were recovered from him, Valiv police station senior inspector Jairaj Ranavare said.

"The Aurangabad-based battery manufacturing firm had given him the consignment for delivery but he misappropriated it for illegal sale. A case was filed by the company in Shivpur police station there," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM