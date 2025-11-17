Man held with sword in Beed during drive against illegal weapons

Beed, Nov 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for wielding a sword and seized four weapons from him in Maharashtra's Beed city during a drive ahead of the civic elections, an official said on Monday.

Sher Singh Hindu Singh Tak, a resident of Wadwani town, was caught with a sword in the Azizpura area on Sunday, the official said.

The police seized four swords from him, he said.

The police are conducting a vigorous campaign against possession of illegal weapons such as swords and country-made pistols, ahead of the local polls. PTI COR ARU