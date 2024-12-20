Man hides phone inside women's washroom in Delhi govt hospital, held

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested for hiding a mobile phone with its camera turned on inside a women's washroom in a government hospital in Dwarka, a police officer said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused was in the housekeeping staff of the hospital.

The incident unfolded after the sudden ringing of the phone grabbed the attention of a woman who had gone to the washroom, the officer said.

"We have arrested the accused who has confessed to keeping a mobile phone inside of the washroom,” he said.

During interrogation he told us that he has been doing this for the last one month, the police officer said.

The mobile phone has been seized and a probe launched, they said. PTI BM NB