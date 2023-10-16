Man hiding in Dubai after duping Nagpur businessman of Rs 58 crore surrenders in court

Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) A man accused of duping a Nagpur businessman of Rs 58 crore in an online gaming fraud on Monday surrendered before a city court after being on the run for almost three months, said police officials.

The accused, Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, who fled just before police raided his residence in Gondia city, 160km away from Nagpur, a few months ago and later went to Dubai, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here, they said.

Jain, accused of duping businessman Vikrant Agrawal by orchestrating the online gaming fraud, was hiding in Dubai after the police registered a case against him on July 22, said the officials.

Following the rejection of his pre-arrest bail application by the Bombay High Court, he turned to the Supreme Court for relief. However, on October 9, the Supreme Court upheld the HC decision to deny him advanced bail, and asked Jain to surrender before the police within seven days, they said.

The investigation into the case was initiated after Agrawal filed a complaint alleging he had been defrauded of a staggering Rs 58 crore by an online gaming platform. The complainant claimed the gaming results had been manipulated which resulted in substantial financial losses to him.

Jain had convinced the complainant to explore online gaming as a lucrative avenue for earning quick profits, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said in July.

Following the complaint, the police raided Jain's residence in Gondia in July and seized Rs 17 crore in cash, 14 kg of gold and 294 kg of silver, collectively worth of Rs 27 crore.

Subsequently, on August 2, authorities discovered an additional Rs 85 lakh in cash and gold valued at more than Rs 4.5 crore stored in bank lockers belonging to Jain and his family members. PTI COR RSY