Man hires contract killers to kill his alcoholic cousin; three held

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A man and two contract killers hired by him were arrested for allegedly murdering his alcoholic cousin, a former BMC employee, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, Vijay Sarwan, allegedly gave Rs 3 lakh to Sagar Piwal (30) and Rohit Chandalia (29) to kill Rajesh Sarwan last week, an official said.

The body of Rajesh was recovered from Kanjurmarg.

The main accused claimed he decided to kill Rajesh as he was ill-treating his family members. He had recently created a ruckus at a family event, the official said.

Police said the deceased was addicted to ganja and alcohol.

The three accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police said. PTI ZA NSK