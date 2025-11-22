Man his 15-year-old son killed in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A man and his teenage son were killed while two others were seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their e-rickshaw in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Suresh, 50, a resident of Dhanelha village, was travelling to Tilhar with his son, daughter and a woman relative in an e-rickshaw when an unidentified vehicle coming from behind rammed into it, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Jyoti Yadav told PTI.

Yadav added that Suresh and his son Gopi (15) died on the spot in the afternoon accident, while his daughter and a woman relative sustained serious injuries.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, and the police have launched a search for the vehicle involved in the collision, the officer said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS